US did not bring proposals for new talks on New START to Geneva — envoy

GENEVA, February 6. /TASS/. US representatives who arrived in Geneva to speak at the Conference on Disarmament did not bring with them any official proposals for new negotiations on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Russian permanent representative to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva Gennady Gatilov said.

He noted that during today's speech by US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno, the Russian side heard calls to hold new negotiations and turn a new page on the issue of the New START Treaty.

"We would like to respond to this call. Perhaps Mr. DiNanno or the US delegation brought to Geneva an official invitation to start such negotiations with Russia’s participation without any preconditions? So far, no such official invitation has been received from the US administration or US officials," Gatilov emphasized in his response speech at the Conference on Disarmament, which is being held in Geneva from January 19 to March 27.