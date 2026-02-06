Poll reveals over half of Poles no longer consider US as reliable ally

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. More than half of Polish citizens do not consider the US under President Donald Trump to be a reliable ally of Warsaw, according to a poll conducted by the IBRiS research center on January 30-31 among 1,067 adult citizens.

The survey revealed that 54.1% of the respondents agree with the statement that the US is not a reliable ally of Poland. Of those respondents, 29.9% are "absolutely" certain of this, and 24.2% believe that there is "most likely" no reliable alliance.

Only 35.4% of respondents believe that the US is still a reliable ally of Poland, and of those, only 11% are "absolutely" certain.

Another 10.5% of respondents found it difficult to answer the question about the state of allied relations with Washington.

The poll also showed that 45% of Poles are confident that there are no allied relations with the US.