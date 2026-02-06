MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has described the European Union’s decision to impose a full ban from 2027 on imports of Russian LNG and pipeline gas under long-term contracts as "idiotic."

"While serious geopolitical passions are raging in the United States around Epstein’s island, the European Union remains an island of ‘calm’ — a zone of profound intellectual backwardness (idiocy)," Medvedev wrote on his channel on Max.

Medvedev recalled that, according to expert estimates, abandoning Russian gas will result in the EU losing about 17% of its current imports of natural gas. "The decision is idiotic, caused by a persistent collective brain disorder afflicting the European establishment," he concluded.

He added that it is otherwise difficult to explain why EU member states must prepare plans to diversify gas supplies by March 1, which implies that it remains unclear where the EU will compensate for the fuel shortfall. "And whether an acceptable solution will emerge remains a mystery shrouded in darkness," Medvedev said.

He also noted that the decision to ban imports was adopted amid a harsh winter, with less than 40% of gas reserves remaining in Europe’s underground storage facilities. In particular, he cited figures showing storage levels below 25% in the Netherlands, below 30% in France, and at 32% in Germany.

"In essence, the recipe for the systemic crisis into which the EU has driven itself is ready: less and less Russian gas, and ever higher prices," the deputy chairman said adding that the set of decisions has triggered stagnation in the leading economies of the Old World, as well as a reduction in industrial output and jobs. As a result, falling incomes and consumption have led to a situation in which "Europeans are saving on everything, wrapping themselves in three layers of clothing because of the cold in their homes," he concluded.