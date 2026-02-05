Lavrov to hold talks in Moscow with top OSCE officials

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with the Chairman-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, and the organization’s Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu in Moscow on Friday.

The talks will focus on the deep crisis facing the OSCE that "was caused by destructive actions of several Western countries which use the organization to serve their own interests, including to incite anti-Russian hysteria," the Russian Foreign Ministry announced.

The Russian side is planning to "discuss ways to overcome the existing problems, while taking the interests of all member states into account." Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova explained at a news briefing that three dimensions of security - military-political, economic-environmental and humanitarian - will be discussed.

The OSCE said ahead of the visit that Cassis and Sinirlioglu will address efforts to bring the war in Ukraine to an end and the OSCE’s potential role in contributing to these efforts.