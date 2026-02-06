Infrastructure damaged as Belgorod comes under another missile attack — mayor

BELGOROD, February 6. /TASS/. A massive missile attack was delivered on Belgorod, leaving infrastructure damaged and causing interruptions to power and heat supply, Mayor Valentin Demidov said.

"Belgorod has come under a massive missile attack again. No one has been injured, according to preliminary information! Major damage was caused to infrastructure. Interruptions to electricity, heat and water supply were reported in some sectors of the city," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

First responders are working at scenes, and work to repair power lines is underway, Demidov noted.