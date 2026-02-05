Russia, Brazil committed to Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty

BRASILIA, February 5. /TASS/. Moscow and Brasilia remain committed to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and view attempts to use it as a political tool as unacceptable, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin said in a joint statement.

"The sides reaffirmed their commitment to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, emphasizing that they view sustainability and balance between the three basic components of the NPT [non-proliferation, disarmament and peaceful use of nuclear energy] as priorities in maintaining the global security system," the statement reads.

Mishustin and Alckmin "noted the inadmissibility of attempts to use the treaty for achieving political goals not related to disarmament and non-proliferation."