Hungary refuses to support NATO allies’ plans to send troops to Ukraine — PM

BUDAPEST, February 6. /TASS/. Budapest will not support NATO allies should they decide to send troops to Ukraine because it would entail a war with Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte claimed in an address to Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) during his February 3 visit to Kiev that the so-called Coalition of the Willing would deploy troops to Ukraine right after a peace agreement with Russia was reached.

"It’s not just about what the NATO secretary general said, but also about written agreements between France and Great Britain" on sending troops to Ukraine, Orban told the Kossuth radio station, commenting on Rutte’s remark. The Hungarian premier noted that the West expected to do that to provide security guarantees to Kiev but in fact, it would pose the risk of a conflict with Russia.

"The Russians keep saying: Don’t do it because Western troops will become a legitimate target if they enter Ukraine," Orban stressed. In his opinion, "it means that a European army, European soldiers, would fight Russians in Ukraine."

"This is why we must make it clear that under no circumstances will we become engaged in a war with Russia, be it in Russia or in Ukraine," the Hungarian prime minister emphasized. According to him, Hungary is ready to offer limited, not full, support to NATO allies.