Knife-wielding man attacks kindergarten in Orenburg Region: what we know

ORENBURG, February 5. /TASS/. A man armed with a knife broke into a kindergarten in the Orenburg Region. The latest reports indicate that a teacher was injured in the attack.
TASS has compiled the key details known about the incident.
Circumstances
- The incident occurred at a kindergarten facility in the city of Buguruslan.
- The attack was reported at about 1 p.m. (8 a.m. GMT) to the Buguruslan district department of the Russian Interior Ministry.
- Preliminary findings indicate that a 25-year-old local man forced open a side door at the kindergarten and threatened staff with a knife, according to the press service of the Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate for the Orenburg Region.
- According to the ministry, teachers managed to subdue him, place him in the basement, and alert authorities.
- The kindergarten continues to operate as usual, its staff told TASS.
Victims
- According to the latest reports, a teacher was injured in the attack and received medical assistance.
- No children were injured.
Investigation and response
- There was a coordinated response from emergency services, according to the Telegram channel of the press service of the governor and the regional government.
- Orenburg Region Governor Yevgeny Solntsev is personally overseeing the response.
- Criminal cases have been opened under Russian Criminal Code articles on attempted murder and negligence.
- According to investigators, the attacker was intoxicated.
- The man has been detained, the Russian Investigative Committee said.
- The Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate for the Orenburg Region identified him as a 25-year-old local resident. He was taken to a police station.
- Investigators are examining the scene and questioning eyewitnesses.
- All established circumstances will be given a legal assessment.