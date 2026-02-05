Knife-wielding man attacks kindergarten in Orenburg Region: what we know

ORENBURG, February 5. /TASS/. A man armed with a knife broke into a kindergarten in the Orenburg Region. The latest reports indicate that a teacher was injured in the attack.

TASS has compiled the key details known about the incident.

Circumstances

- The incident occurred at a kindergarten facility in the city of Buguruslan.

- The attack was reported at about 1 p.m. (8 a.m. GMT) to the Buguruslan district department of the Russian Interior Ministry.

- Preliminary findings indicate that a 25-year-old local man forced open a side door at the kindergarten and threatened staff with a knife, according to the press service of the Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate for the Orenburg Region.

- According to the ministry, teachers managed to subdue him, place him in the basement, and alert authorities.

- The kindergarten continues to operate as usual, its staff told TASS.

Victims

- According to the latest reports, a teacher was injured in the attack and received medical assistance.

- No children were injured.

Investigation and response

- There was a coordinated response from emergency services, according to the Telegram channel of the press service of the governor and the regional government.

- Orenburg Region Governor Yevgeny Solntsev is personally overseeing the response.

- Criminal cases have been opened under Russian Criminal Code articles on attempted murder and negligence.

- According to investigators, the attacker was intoxicated.

- The man has been detained, the Russian Investigative Committee said.

- The Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate for the Orenburg Region identified him as a 25-year-old local resident. He was taken to a police station.

- Investigators are examining the scene and questioning eyewitnesses.

- All established circumstances will be given a legal assessment.