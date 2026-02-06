German underground gas reserves fall below 30%

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Gas reserves in Germany’s underground gas storage (UGS) facilities have fallen below 30%, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). This is the first time in history that such a level has been reached in early February.

As of February 4, gas storage facilities in Germany – Europe’s leader in storage capacity – were 29.12% full.

Other European countries with significant storage capacity are also actively drawing down their accumulated fuel. Storage facilities are currently 28.5% full in France, 43.1% in Austria, 55.1% in Italy, and 22.4% in Netherlands.

Storage levels stand at 39.1% in Slovakia, 41.4% in Hungary, 44.3% in Czech Republic, 48% in Romania, 52% in Bulgaria, 29.8% in Belgium, 34.6% in Denmark, 27.3% in Latvia, and 19.1% in Croatia.

The previous withdrawal season from European underground storage facilities ended on March 28, 2025, when inventories stood at 33.57%. At present, Europe’s UGS facilities are 38.48% full (16.74 percentage points below the five-year average for this date), compared with 51.3% a year earlier. Since the start of the heating season on October 13, EU countries have withdrawn about 54 bln cubic meters of gas from storage. Net withdrawals have exceeded 49 bln cubic meters, or 90% of the volumes injected during the summer. Total withdrawals on the 115th day since peak storage levels were reached are 2% above the five-year average for this date.