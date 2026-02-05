Zelensky suggests next round of trilateral talks could be held in United States

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The next round of negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine could take place in the United States, Vladimir Zelensky said.

"From what we can already say, the next meetings are planned for the near future. Probably in America," he wrote on Telegram.

He also said he was waiting for the Ukrainian negotiators to brief him on the talks in Abu Dhabi.

The first round of consultations was held in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24. The Russian negotiating group was headed by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff. On February 4-5, the second round was held in the UAE capital.