MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has utterly discredited itself, which is a fact now acknowledged by all, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with RT television.

"The fact that the OSCE has completely discredited itself is now beyond dispute. Everyone can see it," he stated.

Lavrov reflected on the organization's origins, recalling that when it emerged, it symbolized a transition from Cold War tensions to a period of peaceful coexistence, grounded in principles of equality and consensus.

He emphasized that the current crisis within the OSCE is evident even to those who, after the collapse of the Soviet Union and the dissolution of the Warsaw Pact, advocated for "closing" NATO and envisioned the OSCE as a "collective structure based on a fair and equal balance of interests."

"Now, they are recalling those times. They didn't succeed then because neither the United States, Britain, nor other leading NATO countries wanted to dissolve it; instead, they chose to strengthen it. The so-called 'end of history,' as Francis Fukuyama described it, has come to pass - liberal ideology, Western-style 'democracy,' and NATO as the ultimate guarantor of security. They believed then they would dominate. This mentality has led us to the current state of affairs," Lavrov concluded.