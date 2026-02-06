China backs Iran in defending its sovereignty, opposes military pressure — MFA

BEIJING, February 6. /TASS/. China is closely monitoring the situation around Iran and supports Tehran’s efforts to safeguard its sovereignty, national security and dignity, Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Miao Deyu said at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Kazem Gharibabadi.

"China opposes unilateral intimidation and military pressure in international relations, as well as interference in the internal affairs of other countries," he emphasized, as quoted by CCTV. Miao Deyu said Beijing is willing to coordinate with all parties to uphold the principles of the UN Charter, sovereign equality, and international justice.

The two diplomats met in Beijing on February 5. The Iranian deputy foreign minister briefed his Chinese counterpart on domestic developments and the progress in the efforts to resolve the nuclear issue. He noted that Tehran remains committed to a diplomatic approach and is ready to negotiate on a fair basis, while rejecting external pressure. He also welcomed China’s growing role in ensuring peace and stability in the region.