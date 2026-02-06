Western intel agencies seek to obstruct Russia’s activities in Africa, lawmaker says

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The intelligence agencies of France and some other countries seek to obstruct Russia’s activities in Africa, Alexey Chepa, first deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee on International Affairs, said in an interview with TASS.

"It’s France, as well as some other intelligence agencies, primarily from European countries, which actively pursue a policy of neo-colonialism, trying to use transnational companies to enslave other nations and use their natural resources, and find support among certain circles and local elites. They create problems, first of all, in African countries, doing their best to hinder our bilateral relations and the BRICS group’s work," the lawmaker noted.

However, in Chepa’s words, African countries understand the difference between the positions of Russia and the global West. "They know who provided assistance and support to them in the past, and who is doing it now, and why," he said.