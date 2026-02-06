Russia does not want NATO to be involved in Eurasian security — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. NATO has declared its aim of engaging in the security of the entire Eurasian continent, while Russia does not want this at all, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, and the organization's Secretary-General Feridun Sinirlioglu.

Lavrov emphasized that the alliance back under the administration of former US President Joe Biden, began actively building up its presence in the eastern part of Eurasia. Lavrov drew attention to NATO's attempts to undermine ASEAN unity and pull some of its members into closed structures - for example, by creating quartets and trios, and introducing nuclear components into their exercises. All of this is alarming and requires an open and honest discussion, Lavrov noted. "We don't want NATO to be involved in the security of the entire Eurasian continent, while that is precisely the aim NATO has proclaimed," he said.

Furthermore, Lavrov noted that Russia, along with China and other members of the SCO and BRICS, advocates upholding the principle of indivisible security. "We will, of course, be prepared to discuss this issue with our American colleagues once their shared position on key aspects of what is commonly called strategic stability becomes clearer," Lavrov emphasized.