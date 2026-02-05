Over 100 ultra-right Israeli activists try to break through border with Gaza

TEL AVIV, February 5. /TASS/. A group of Israeli ultra-right activists, who favor the construction of Jewish settlements in the Gaza Strip, has tried to break through the border fence and get to the enclave.

According to the Ynet portal, over 100 people arrived to the border area on two buses. They tried to break through the border fence in seven different locations but were stopped by the Israeli military.

In turn, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service said several activists managed to get into the enclave, but they were apprehended by the military and returned back to the Israeli territory, where they were handed over to the police.

Police and army reinforcements were deployed on the border to prevent such incidents from happening again, the IDF press service said.