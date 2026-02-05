Lavrov warns Armenian speaker of risky rapprochement with West

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov explained to Chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia Alain Simonyan the danger of Yerevan's rapprochement with Western countries, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We have made clear the danger of rapprochement with the West to the detriment of cooperation with traditional allies," the ministry said.

It said that a frank and substantive exchange of views took place between the officials on topical issues of Russian-Armenian relations.

"The Russian side confirmed its commitment to a speedy practical implementation of the initiatives aimed at strengthening military-political, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian ties between Moscow and Yerevan," the Foreign Ministry said. "Issues of cooperation within the framework of integration projects in the Eurasian space were touched upon."

It added that the officials discussed regional issues related to the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization, and noted "the importance of rhythmic work of the 3+3 Platform for Regional Cooperation."