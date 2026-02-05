Russian LNG share in EU gas imports reaches 18% in January

WASHINGTON, February 5. /TASS/. The share of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to the European Union reached 18% at the end of January, Bloomberg reported. According to TASS calculations, the EU purchased a record volume of Russian LNG in January since the start of the special military operation.

Bloomberg said the United States remained the EU’s largest LNG supplier last month, with its share rising to 63%, while other suppliers accounted for 19%. France and Belgium imported more than 40% of their LNG from Russia in January, with a similar share coming from the United States. At the same time, Germany purchased all of its liquefied natural gas from the United States.

The agency noted that the EU’s growing reliance on LNG supplies from Russia and the United States is raising concerns about European countries’ inability to diversify amid increasing financial pressure from Washington on its allies.

In previous months, purchases of Russian LNG averaged about 13-14% of the EU’s total gas imports.