Atmosphere at Abu Dhabi talks more businesslike than at all previous meetings — source

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The atmosphere at the talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi is more businesslike than at all previous meetings, a source told TASS.

"Of course, there are disagreements. But the atmosphere is more businesslike than at all previous meetings," the source said.

The first round of trilateral security consultations between Russia, the US and Ukraine took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The Russian negotiating team was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff. The second round is being held in the UAE capital on February 4-5.