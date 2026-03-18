Rusal posts 1.9% decrease in 2025 aluminium production to 3.9 mln tons

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Rusal’s aluminium production decreased by 1.9% in 2025 compared to 2024 to 3.918 mln tons, the company reported.

Bauxite production gained 16.2% in the reporting period in annual terms to 18.453 mln tons, while alumina production added 6.7% to 6.858 mln tons.

Sales of primary aluminium and alloys reached 4.49 mln tons last year, which is 16% higher than in 2024, Rusal said.

Global primary aluminium supply in 2025 increased by 1.8% year-on-year to 73.9 mln tons, according to the report.

Aluminium production outside China grew by 1.1% to 29.6 mln tons, "mainly due to resumed production in Europe and South America, as well as capacity expansion in Indonesia and India," the company said.

Production of aluminium in China increased by 2.6% to 44.3 mln tons in 2025.

"China recorded an increase in its operating production capacity by about 0.74 million tons in 2025 as a result of resumed production of 0.49 million tons, commissioning of 1.18 million tons of new capacity and output cutback of 0.93 million tons; by the end of the year, the country’s operating production capacity amounted to 44.6 million tons. In general, China has almost reached its capacity ceiling of about 45 million tons. Thus, a significant slowdown in the growth of aluminium production is expected in 2026 and beyond," the report said.

Rusal is the largest aluminum producer outside of China and the only primary aluminum producer in Russia. En+ Group founded by Oleg Deripaska is the largest shareholder of Rusal with a share of 56.88%. SUAL Partners holds 25.52% of shares, while free float stands at 17.6%.