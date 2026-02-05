Russian cosmonauts completed 176 spacewalks

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts have completed 176 spacewalks, 75 of which were carried out as part of the Russian ISS program, the Roscosmos State Space Corporation reported on Telegram.

"Russian cosmonauts have completed 176 spacewalks. Of these, 171 were made in Russian spacesuits. A total of 75 spacewalks were conducted on the International Space Station (ISS) under the Russian program," the statement said.

The state corporation noted that a total of 491 spacewalks have been conducted worldwide. The extravehicular activity participants included representatives from 12 countries: Russia/USSR, the United States, France, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, Canada, Sweden, China, Italy, the UK, and the UAE.

Russian cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov (TASS special correspondent) and Sergey Mikayev will perform two spacewalks during their current mission to the ISS: in April and June.