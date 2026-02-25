Russian cosmonaut Teteryatnikov assigned Crew-13 seat

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. An interagency commission has selected Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov as Crew-13 Mission Specialist, Russia’s state-owned space corporation announced.

"Sergey Teteryatnikov [has been chosen] for the prime composition of the Crew Dragon as Crew-13 Specialist. <…> Harutyun Kiviryan has the assignment for backup crew for the Crew-13 mission," the announcement reads.

The Crew-12 mission, involving Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway as well as European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Sophie Adenot, is currently on board the International Space Station (ISS). The Crew Dragon was launched from the Cape Canaveral Spaceport in the US state of Florida on February 13. The crew will spend approximately eight months at the orbital station.