Russia wants normal relations with EU, but ball is on Europe’s side — diplomat

VIENNA, February 5. /TASS/. Russia is interested in normalizing its relations with the European Union, but the ball remains on Brussels’s side, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Alexander Volgarev said.

"We are interested in normalizing relations with Europe, and so are its residents. But it all comes down to one single choice that is for the European Union to make," he said.

"It’s a choice between confrontation based on ultimatums combined with historical phantom pains, and the start of a difficult but necessary conversation about a real and equal security architecture in Europe," the diplomat added. "Russia was ready for such an honest dialogue, and is ready still, so the ball remains on Europe’s side.".