Russia, Brazil to expand trade despite external challenges — joint statement

BRASILIA, February 5. /TASS/. Moscow and Brasilia consider expanding trade between the two countries a priority goal, according to a joint statement by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin following a meeting of the high-level commission on cooperation between the two countries.

The document notes that this goal is set "even in the context of external challenges." In addition to quantitative expansion, the countries plan to "promote the diversification of the trade mix, including through high-value-added products."

The two government leaders praised the cooperation between Russian and Brazilian entrepreneurs at various venues and "noted the high level of interaction between the customs services of the two countries, aimed at facilitating the growth of mutual trade and ensuring its security and legality." In particular, Mishustin and Alckmin noted the "fruitful customs cooperation" within BRICS.