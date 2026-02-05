Russia respects China’s reluctancy to participate in arms limitation accords — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. China considers its nuclear potential incomparable with that of Russia and the United States, and therefore does not want to participate in negotiations on its limitation, while Moscow respects Beijing’s position, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"Our Chinese friends take the position that their nuclear potential is incomparable with that of the United States and Russia, and therefore they do not want to participate in negotiations on this issue, considering it inappropriate," he said.

"We respect this position," Peskov stressed.

The New START Treaty, the last international legal restriction on the deployment of nuclear weapons, expires today due to Washington’s unwillingness to extend it. US President Donald Trump has said he hopes to conclude a better agreement that would also include China.

Russia offered to continue complying with New START restrictions for another year after its expiration but received no official response from Washington. Regarding China’s participation, Moscow considers it Beijing’s decision and respects whatever choice the Chinese side makes. At the same time, Russia has emphasized that if the scope of New START is to be expanded, it should also cover the US’s NATO nuclear allies, the UK and France, whose nuclear capabilities are not subject to any strategic stability treaty.