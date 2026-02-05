UAE may issue communique following second round of talks on Ukraine — TASS source

ABU DHABI, February 5. /TASS/. The host country may issue a communique following the UAE talks on Ukraine, while a joint document is unlikely to be released, a source told TASS.

"There is some misunderstanding. The host country, that is, the UAE, is likely to release a communique; it’s not about a joint document," he said.

Earlier reports alleged that a final statement would be released following the talks.

Russia, the US and Ukraine held the first round of trilateral security consultations in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24. Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, led Moscow’s negotiating team. The second round of talks is taking place in the Emirati capital on February 4-5.