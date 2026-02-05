Ukraine reports conclusion of Abu Dhabi talks

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Consultations in Abu Dhabi between representatives of Russia, the US, and Ukraine have wrapped up, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council spokeswoman Diana Davityan reported.

"Negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi have ended," she told the RBC-Ukraine news agency.

The first round of trilateral security consultations between Russia, the US and Ukraine took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The Russian negotiating team was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff. The second round was being held in the UAE capital on February 4-5.