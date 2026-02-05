US continues to supply weapons to Ukraine amid ongoing talks — envoy to NATO

NEW YORK, February 5. /TASS/. The United States plans to continue supplying Ukraine with weapons until Moscow and Kiev conclude a peace agreement, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker told the Newsmax TV channel.

"As long as it takes to get the peace deal done, we are going to continue to sell our weapons to our NATO allies, and they are then going to provide those by large to Ukraine to first defend themselves," he said.

He emphasized that he was referring primarily to air and missile defense systems. Besides, the United States is not planning to stop supplying Ukraine with offensive weapons as well, he added, because they are important for preserving the Ukrainian army’s combat capabilities.

Separately, Whitaker said the United States expects its NATO allies in Europe to boost their defense potential, because it is vital for future peace in entire Europe.

The first round of trilateral security consultations of Russia, the United States and Ukraine, was held in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24. The second round of trilateral talks began in the UAE capital on February 4.