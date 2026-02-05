EC to persuade US to partially join 20th package of anti-Russia sanctions — Euractiv

BRUSSELS, February 5. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) has postponed the presentation of the next, twentieth round of sanctions against Russia to EU ambassadors for the second time this week. The documents were supposed to have been submitted on Wednesday, the Euractiv portal wrote, citing diplomats.

According to diplomats, the delay may be related to the European Commission's attempts to persuade the US to join sanctions related to maritime shipping. Diplomats expect Brussels to present the measures on Friday, with approval by EU capitals scheduled for February 24, according to the portal. The sanctions could include a complete ban on maritime services for the so-called shadow fleet, as well as stricter restrictions on the export of luxury goods and the import of Russian fertilizers, the portal said.

On February 2, Bloomberg reported that the EU intended to ban member states from purchasing platinum, copper, iridium, and rhodium from Russia, which would be reflected in the 20th sanctions package.

The European Commission said earlier that it planned to approve the next package of sanctions by February 24, without commenting on its content.