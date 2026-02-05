US and Russia agree to resume high-level military dialogue — EUCOM

WASHINGTON, February 5. /TASS/. Washington and Moscow have agreed to resume high-level dialogue between the military, the European Command of the US Armed Forces (EUCOM) said.

"The US and Russian Federation agreed today in Abu Dhabi to reestablish high level military-to-military dialogue," it said in a statement.

The contacts were suspended in the fall of 2021. Their resumption, according to EUCOM, became possible "meetings in the United Arab Emirates' capital between Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Commander of U.S. European Command, and senior Russian and Ukrainian military officials."

"Gen. Grynkewich also has existing authorities in his role as NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, to maintain military-to-military dialogue with the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, to avoid miscalculation and to provide a means for avoiding unintended escalation by either side," the statement said.