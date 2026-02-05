Progress, agreement on POW swap: what is known about results of UAE talks

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The Russian and Ukrainian delegations at the talks in Abu Dhabi agreed to exchange 314 prisoners of war, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff reported.

Russia, the US and Ukraine will agree on dates for new meetings on Ukraine, which will continue the dialogue started in the UAE, a source told TASS.

TASS has compiled the main results of the current round of talks.

Results of consultations

- The Russian and Ukrainian delegations at the talks in Abu Dhabi agreed to exchange 314 prisoners of war, Witkoff wrote on his X page.

- He also called the talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi "productive."

- According to him, "thanks to detailed and productive peace talks," the sides managed to reach an agreement on the exchange of prisoners of war.

- The Russian and Ukrainian delegations intend to continue consultations on settling the conflict, and progress on this issue is expected in the coming weeks, the envoy pointed out.

Course of talks

- According to a TASS source, "economic aspects, territorial issues, and a ceasefire mechanism" are being discussed.

- Moscow sees the recognition of Donbass as Russian by all countries as part of a larger agreement, a Western source told TASS in Abu Dhabi.

- Security guarantees for Ukraine may include not peacekeepers, but a rapid response team made up of international forces, a Western source told TASS in Abu Dhabi.

- Following the second round of negotiations, there may be a communique from the host country, the UAE, rather than a joint document, a source told TASS.

- According to the source, the atmosphere at the talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi is more businesslike than at all previous meetings.

- Representatives of European countries have attempted to join the consultations on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, but they are not at the negotiating table today, a Western source told TASS.

Russian presidential envoy’s statements

- There has been progress and "positive movement forward" in the negotiation process on a peace agreement with Ukraine, although "warmongers from Europe and the UK" are trying to interfere, special presidential envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

- Work on restoring economic cooperation between Russia and the US is proceeding positively, he noted.

Contacts in Abu Dhabi

- The first round of trilateral security consultations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the US took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi.

- The Russian negotiating team was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff.

- On February 4, the second round of trilateral talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine kicked off in the UAE capital.