Kremlin neither denies nor confirms reports about Macron adviser's visit

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The Kremlin has neither confirmed nor denied reports that Emmanuel Bonne, French President Emmanuel Macron’s diplomatic adviser, visited Moscow on February 3 and held discussions with Russian officials.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed media inquiries on the matter, noting, "You know, French sources are quite fond of leaking information to the media. We’ve known this for a long time and have encountered it repeatedly." He added, "What’s more, the Elysee Palace has neither denied nor confirmed these reports. Out of a sense of solidarity, we will refrain from commenting further."

Macron previously announced his intention to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as possible. In December 2025, following the EU summit in Brussels, the French leader declared that the time had come for Europe to resume dialogue with Russia. In his view, the current format of negotiations on Ukraine, where American representatives discuss the terms of a settlement with Russia without the participation of Europeans, is "not optimal."

On February 4, Peskov stated that Russia and France were indeed interacting at a working level, but that these contacts lacked any significant content.