Supercam S350 reconnaissance and strike drone to be presented at World Defense Show

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia’s flagship Supercam S350 reconnaissance and strike drone will be presented at the World Defense Show 2026, which will be held from February 8 to 12 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Unmanned Systems Group reported.

"The company’s main export product, the dual-use flagship Supercam S350 reconnaissance drone, will be showcased both at the joint Russian stand and as part of Rosoboronexport’s presentation on the reconnaissance and strike drone configuration, along with a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) and fire control system developed by Russian defense industry enterprises," the company representatives said.

The Rosoboronexport weapons exporter earlier said that the exhibition would feature the world premiere of the newest high-mobility Sarma MLRS as part of a unified reconnaissance and strike system, which would include the Supercam S350.

According to the Unmanned Systems Group, the system, which employs short-range unmanned aerial vehicles, has long proven itself as one of the most effective reconnaissance drones in the special military operation zone in Ukraine. "According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Supercam S350 drone’s full range of tactical and technical characteristics in its class allows it to perform a wide variety of tasks, including aerial reconnaissance at any time of day or night with real-time video transmission, target designation, fire adjustment for troops, and objective monitoring along the entire line of contact," the company representatives said.

At the exhibition in Riyadh, the company will present almost the entire Supercam UAV line, including the new high-speed reconnaissance aircraft Supercam S180. "Owing to its compact size, reinforced wing center section, and permanent connection of wing panels, it has high stability, good control, and a higher speed than the Supercam S350, allowing it to successfully evade FPV drone attacks and conduct reconnaissance missions from altitudes of up to 3,000 meters," Unmanned Systems representatives said. The Supercam SX350 vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) tiltrotor and the Supercam X4 dual-purpose multirotor aircraft will also be on display.

Using the Supercam series of UAVs, potential customers from Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region will be able to survey critical infrastructure, conduct rescue operations, provide security for ships and vessels, conduct water zone surveillance, quickly create high-accuracy coastal or port graphic maps, and ensure national security. "For export deliveries of the Supercam unmanned aerial systems, the Unmanned Systems Group is ready to increase UAV production volumes," the company said.