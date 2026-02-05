Putin, Xi discussed negative consequences of New START’s expiration — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Xi Jinping of China, in yesterday’s call, discussed the negative consequences that the expiration of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) would have for strategic stability, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing.

"Indeed, this issue was raised yesterday with regard to its negative consequences for the international system of nuclear arms control and strategic stability," he shared.

Putin and Xi held a video call on Wednesday in accordance with their tradition to have a conversation on the eve of the Chinese New Year. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said that the leaders of Russia and China discussed the situation surrounding New START. According to him, Putin particularly noted that Moscow remained open to searching for ways to ensure strategic stability through negotiations and that Russia would act in a balanced and responsible manner, based on careful analysis of the current developments.

New START, the last international legal document restricting the deployment of nuclear weapons, is expiring today due to Washington's refusal to extend it.