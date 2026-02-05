Brazil’s interested in Russia's experience in building high-speed rail lines — minister

BRASILIA, February 5. /TASS/. Brazil is interested in Russia's experience in building high-speed rail lines, Russian Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin told reporters.

"Our colleagues are very interested in our experience in building high-speed rail lines, because no one else is working in the same climate conditions as Russia. It's not winter here, of course, but there are also some peculiarities," the minister said.

He stressed that Russia will share its developments with the Brazilian side.

"I think we will also share these developments," the minister noted.

According to Nikitin, this topic will be on the agenda of his meeting with relevant ministers.

"We will certainly discuss this," he said, adding that the parties are still in the early stages of discussion.

The project to build Russia's first high-speed railway, Moscow-St. Petersburg, is being implemented by the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of the Efficient Transport System national project. The almost 700-kilometer railway will run through six regions of the country, home to 30 million people. Annual passenger traffic between the cities is expected to increase to 23 million by 2030.

According to a Russian government decree, the design and construction of the Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway is scheduled for 2024-2028, with commissioning scheduled for 2028.