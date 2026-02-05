Russia, Brazil find it important for BRICS to share experience on use of payment tools

BRASILIA, February 5. /TASS/. Moscow and Brasilia stress the importance of sharing experience and information on the use of payment instruments among BRICS members, according to a joint statement by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin following a meeting of the high-level commission on cooperation between the two countries.

The governments stressed the importance of exchanging experience and information in the field of modern payment instruments within BRICS, the document says.

Russia and Brazil also recognized the high level of relations between the central banks of the two countries and supported strengthening dialogue in financial sector. Separately, the heads of government welcomed the fruitful cooperation between the finance ministries of both countries.