Russia covers about a quarter of Brazil’s needs of mineral fertilizers — Russian PM

BRASILIA, February 5. /TASS/. Russia covers about a quarter of mineral fertilizer needs of Brazil, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the 8th meeting of the Russian-Brazilian high level commission on cooperation.

"Russia provides for about a quarter of Brazil’s needs of mineral fertilizer imports," the prime minister said. "Such mutually beneficial cooperation enables us to make a significant joint contribution to food security support," Mishustin noted.

Humanitarian ties are also playing a significant role in strengthening mutual understanding between our peoples, the Russian prime minister added.