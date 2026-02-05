Olympic torch relay reaches Milan

MILAN, February 5. /TASS/. The Olympic torch relay has reached Milan, where the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will be held, a TASS correspondent reported.

The route passed through the city’s central streets and ended on Piazza del Duomo, where several hundred people gathered to greet the Olympic flame.

La Scala Theater’s prima ballerina, Nicoletta Manni, carried the torch to a pedestal in front of the city’s Cathedral, Duomo di Milano, and lit the Olympic cauldron. The ceremony was followed by a concert.

The opening ceremony of the Games will be held at the San Siro stadium on February 6.