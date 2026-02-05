Russia, Brazil to expand nuclear partnership in energy, healthcare

BRASILIA, February 5. /TASS/. Russia and Brazil consider the level of cooperation in the peaceful nuclear sphere as high and are going to expand it more in energy and healthcare sectors, according to the joint statement of the parties after the 8th meeting of the Russian-Brazilian high level commission on cooperation.

The two countries "expressed interest in expanding the range of supplies of medical radioisotopes for healthcare needs" and "affirm their interest in promoting joint projects in the sphere of nuclear power generation" and updating of agreements on this topic. Russia and Brazil "gave high assessment to the collective work in various energy sector spheres," the document indicates.

Governments of the two countries also underscore "high pace of interaction in the peaceful space exploration sphere" and "fruitful cooperation in the area of satellite navigation and space monitoring," the joint statement reads.