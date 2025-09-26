MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Due to the failure on the frontlines, Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky will attempt to stage a provocation in Transnistria ahead of the elections, Dmitry Sorokin, the head of the Russian-Moldovan Friendship and Cooperation Center, has told TASS.

According to a statement from the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) obtained by TASS, the European Union is determined to occupy Moldova and is preparing to deploy NATO troops to the Odessa region to intimidate Transnistria.

"Regarding the landing, I think Zelensky is trying to spin a story to keep people in Transnistria in fear, to gain leverage over Russia. We don't have a land corridor to Transnistria. If something happens, it will be difficult for Russia to defend the Transnistrians or deploy its troops. Kiev knows this, and since things are bad on the frontlines, I think they'll try to employ the media to for a provocation. If they really wanted to attack Transnistria, they wouldn't have asked anyone; they would simply open a second front and fight," Sorokin noted.

According to him, this is difficult to organize, since "Zelensky is not an independent figure" and only acts in conjunction with European intelligence services. "I think Zelensky is simply flexing his muscles here, putting on a show before the elections. Intelligence services from 35 countries are working against our country. Let me remind you, the military depots in Cobasna have kept a huge amount of weapons since the Soviet era," the expert recalled.

It was previously reported that, according to information received by Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), the first group of career military personnel from France and Britain had already arrived in Odessa.

The SVR added that Brussels does not intend to abandon its plans to occupy Moldova even if the situation immediately after the elections does not require external intervention. According to the press bureau, fearing a direct confrontation with big Russia, the Europeans intend to crack down on small Moldova.