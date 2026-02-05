Russian non-resource and non-energy exports to reach $150 bln as of 2025 year-end

KAZAN, February 5. /TASS/. Russian non-resource and non-energy exports are forecast to reach $150 bln as of 2025 year-end, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Roman Chekushov told TASS.

"We see for eleven months [of 2025] that we have the upside against the prior year, growth is about 9%. Our target is set as over $149 bln of non-resource and non-energy exports for 2025. We are confident we will reach it in conclusion of summarizing customs statistics data. We expect non-resource and non-energy exports to be about $150 bln as of 2025 year-end," the official said.

The plan for 2026 amounts to $155 bln, Chekushov added. The non-resource exports are fairly diversified and comprise several groups of main goods, he noted.