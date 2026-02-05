Russia is doing its utmost to ensure negotiations on Ukraine continue — senior legislator

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council’s Committee on International Affairs, has emphasized Russia’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that negotiations aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict continue and yield meaningful results.

"Regarding the negotiations, I sincerely want to affirm that our country is doing everything possible to keep this process alive and, most importantly, productive," he stated during a news conference.

However, Dzhabarov expressed skepticism about Kiev’s willingness to pursue peace, citing the conduct of "Kiev's negotiators" as indicative of their reluctance. "Both Zelensky and his entire team are fully aware that their regime’s survival depends on perpetuating the war. If and when peace is achieved, Zelensky will have to confront the reality of what he has dragged Ukraine into - what he has done - and face the consequences for the tens of thousands, perhaps hundreds of thousands, of young lives lost or ruined. Unfortunately, he shows no pity, viewing these lives as disposable," Senator Dzhabarov remarked.

The dialogue between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States has seen some progress, with the first round of trilateral security consultations held in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24. A subsequent round began in the UAE capital on February 4.