Russia, Brazil in talks on opening direct container line

BRASILIA, February 5. /TASS/. The Russian Transport Ministry is holding talks with Brazil on opening of a direct container line from St. Petersburg, Minister Andrey Nikitin told reporters.

"We are holding negotiations on opening of the direct container line from St. Petersburg that will almost double the transportation volume. In other words, the work is going well there," he said.

Cooperation in the marine sphere is developing at this stage, the minister noted. "Sixteen million tons of goods were carried over the last year," Nikitin said.