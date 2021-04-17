Russian aviation authority sets up crisis center to return Russians from Turkey

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency has set up a crisis center for return of Russian nationals from Turkey, the authority said on Saturday.

"The crisis center of Rosaviatsiya [acronym for the Federal Air Transport Agency - TASS] will be regularly informing the Russian Transport Ministry about the number of performed flights from Turkey to Russia, the number of transported citizens as well as the number of Russian citizens with issued flight tickets, who are waiting to return to their homeland," the statement says.