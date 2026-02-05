Abandoning New START Treaty increases risks of nuclear conflict — paper

BEIJING, February 5. /TASS/. The decision to allow the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START Treaty) between Russia and the United States to lapse creates uncertainty and increases the risk of a nuclear conflict, Chinese newspaper China Daily said in an editorial.

"Without the framework of the New START treaty, strategic planning on both sides is likely to be based on uncertainty and assessments of the worst-case scenario, which increases the risks of nuclear conflict," the story says.

It says the United States "has a special responsibility for nonproliferation and should respond to Russia's proposal to extend the treaty for one year or engage in constructive dialogue to agree on a new treaty as soon as possible that will ensure the preservation of the nuclear deterrence regime."

Russian leader Vladimir Putin said last September that Moscow is ready to continue to adhere to the quantitative restrictions on the document for another year after the New START Treaty expires. However, he noted, this measure is viable only if Washington reciprocates.

Responding to a question from TASS on October 5, 2025, US President Donald Trump called Putin's proposal a good idea. However, the United States has not responded in any way to Russia's proposals. The New START Treaty expired on February 5. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, under the circumstances, Moscow assumes that the parties are no longer bound by any obligations under the treaty and are free to do as they please going forward.

Russia intends to act "responsibly and carefully, building its strategic offensive arms policies based on a thorough analysis of US military policy and the overall strategic situation, the ministry added.