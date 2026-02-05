Russian PM invites Brazilian business to SPIEF

BRASILIA, February 5. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin invited representatives of the Brazilian business community to the forthcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and other industry events to be held in Russia.

"We consider important to strengthen direct communications between the business communities," the prime minister said at the Russian-Brazilian business forum in Brasilia. "We invite representatives of Brazil to take part in the annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that will be held in summer, in the food exhibition in September, and other industry events," Mishustin noted.

Issues of expanding international cooperation are always in the focus of the Russian government, the prime minister added.