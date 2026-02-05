Cuba presents no threat to US, hosts no foreign bases — president

HAVANA, February 5. /TASS/. Cuba presents no threat to the United States, and although it cooperates with other countries on defense matters, it hosts no foreign military bases on its territory, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said.

"Our military doctrine envisages no form of aggression against any foreign country. We present no threat to the US," he told a press conference aired by the presidential administration on YouTube.

The president reaffirmed that his country’s military doctrine is purely defensive.

"We are cooperating with friendly countries on defense matters, but this does not mean that Cuba has foreign military bases. The only illegal military base in Cuba is the US military base in the Guantanamo province," he added.