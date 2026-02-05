Russia, Brazil to improve communication between their agricultural watchdogs — statement

BRASILIA, February 5. /TASS/. Moscow and Brasilia intend to expand cooperation in agriculture, including improving operational communication between the two countries' relevant agencies, according to a joint statement by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin following a meeting of the high-level commission on cooperation between the two countries.

The parties stressed the importance of "increasing the volume and diversification of mutual trade in agricultural products."

In this context, the parties agreed on the need for more operational communication between the competent services of the two countries, primarily regarding the integration of veterinary and phytosanitary information systems, the document noted.

The two capitals also want to expand scientific and technical cooperation in the agricultural sector, including in the areas of plant breeding, specialized education, and genetics.