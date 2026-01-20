Real effective exchange rate of ruble up 17.1% in 2025 — Central Bank

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The real effective exchange rate (REER) of the ruble against currencies of Russia’s main trade partners adjusted for inflation gained 2.1% month on month in December 2025, according to data released by the Central Bank.

The rate surged by 17.1% annually in 2025 in total.

In December 2025, the real effective ruble rate edged up by 2.8% against the dollar. In 2025, it increased by 17.1% (+33.4% annually in December). The ruble gained 1.5% against the Euro in December, 19.9% in 2025, and 21.5% year on year in December 2025.

The rate is computed on the basis of rates of Russia’s key trading partners in accordance with shares of these countries in the national foreign trade turnover.