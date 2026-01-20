Global aluminum production gain 1.05% in 2025

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Global production of primary aluminum had an uptick by 1.05% TO 73.78 mln metric tons as of 2025 year-end, according to preliminary data of the International Aluminium Institute (IAI).

According to the Institute, China increased aluminum production by 1.9% to 44.2 mln metric tons. Persian Gulf countries lowered its output by 2.9% to 6.16 mln metric tons. Asian countries (except China) reduced production by 1.04% to 4.86 mln metric tons. Oceania (including Australia and New Zealand) had aluminum output increased by 0.8% to 1.88 mln metric tons.

Aluminum production in Russia and East Europe surged by 1.7 times annually in 2025 to 7.06 mln metric tons. Production in North America dropped by 1.1% to 3.94 mln metric tons. South American nations increased its output by 1.9% to 1.5 mln metric tons.