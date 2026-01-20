{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Global aluminum production gain 1.05% in 2025

Aluminum production in Russia and East Europe surged by 1.7 times annually in 2025 to 7.06 mln metric tons

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Global production of primary aluminum had an uptick by 1.05% TO 73.78 mln metric tons as of 2025 year-end, according to preliminary data of the International Aluminium Institute (IAI).

According to the Institute, China increased aluminum production by 1.9% to 44.2 mln metric tons. Persian Gulf countries lowered its output by 2.9% to 6.16 mln metric tons. Asian countries (except China) reduced production by 1.04% to 4.86 mln metric tons. Oceania (including Australia and New Zealand) had aluminum output increased by 0.8% to 1.88 mln metric tons.

Aluminum production in Russia and East Europe surged by 1.7 times annually in 2025 to 7.06 mln metric tons. Production in North America dropped by 1.1% to 3.94 mln metric tons. South American nations increased its output by 1.9% to 1.5 mln metric tons.

Real effective exchange rate of ruble up 17.1% in 2025 — Central Bank
In December 2025, the real effective ruble rate edged up by 2.8% against the dollar
Trump vows to impose 200% tariffs on French wines in signal to Macron
The US president sees the move as a lever of pressure to get French President Emmanuel Macron join the Washington-spearheaded Board of Peace for Gaza
In 2026, AI to use energy commensurate with Russia’s energy consumption
Researchers estimate that by 2028, some AI tasks will consume to 165-326 terawatt-hours per year, or more than all the electricity currently used by the data centers in the United States
Sandu and her party impose false choice between CIS and EU on Moldova — opposition
"To break these relations is to hit thousands of fates", Marina Tauber, executive secretary of the Victory opposition bloc, said
INTERVIEW: Denmark maniacally charged with confrontation with Moscow — Russian ambassador
Last year, the Danish government allowed the construction of Ukrainian plant FirePoint, which produces solid rocket fuel
Greenland dispute may weaken Western support for Ukraine — media
Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large, said on January 19 that Vladimir Zelensky hated Greenland-related discussions
Moldovan government already abandoned basic CIS principles — MP
State Duma deputy Alyona Arshinova said that Moldova under Maia Sandu became a vassal of Brussels
Russia’s Supercam UAVs can be remotely controlled from anywhere — Unmanned Systems
Following a series of field tests, successful combat sorties have already been conducted in counter-terrorism and special military operation zones
Over 2,000 people protest in Zurich against Trump's participation in Davos Forum
The demonstrators lit firecrackers and smoke bombs, one of them set fire to the US flag
Ukraine policy, Russia's refusal to engage in rules-based dialogue: Lavrov’s statements
According to the foreign minister, Russia is ready to work with anyone willing to "negotiate honestly, on an equal footing, without blackmail or pressure"
Trump seeks to maintain warm relations with Putin — FT
According to the report, the US leader's invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to join the Gaza Board of Peace illustrates that
Construction of first reactor of Akkuyu plant almost completed
Akkuyu is the first nuclear power plant in Turkey
East battlegroup artillery destroys Ukraine’s strongholds in forest belts of Zaporozhye
It is noted that the strike weakened Ukraine’s defense in this area and deprived the enemy of prepared lines to hold positions
Gazprom, Hungary's MOL agree on terms of NIS deal — Serbian Energy Ministry
According to Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Djedovic-Handanovic, partners from the United Arab Emirates are expected to participate in the deal
Zelensky not to be ousted as Ukraine becomes ‘black hole’ of corruption under him
According to the former officer of Ukraine’s SBU Security Service Vasily Prozorov, "a huge number of individuals and legal entities from the European Union and the United States of America earn money in Ukraine"
INTERVIEW: Denmark one of main sponsors of Kiev regime — Russian ambassador
According to Vladimir Barbin, the prospect of a Russian victory is considered by the head of the Danish government Mette Frederiksen as a "catastrophe" for the West and the "rules-based order"
Trump intends to build his own system of international relations — Belarusian MP
"Belarus has always been faithful to the principles of such diplomacy", Vadim Gigin said
Trump to get nowhere with Greenland through pressure — Danish foreign minister
"We are living in 2026, you can trade with people, but you don't trade people," Lars Loekke Rasmussen said
Trump’s plans on Greenland may deal irreparable damage to US-Europe ties — WP
According to the article, US president's "bid to buy or seize Greenland" and "to unleash a trade war" with Europe has "sparked the greatest transatlantic crisis in generations"
FACTBOX: What we know about Gaza Board of Peace
As of now, invitations have reportedly been received by heads of state and government of nearly 60 countries
Ukraine leaves more than 800,000 subscribers without power last week — envoy
Rodion Miroshnik said that the most widespread power outages were recorded in the Zaporozhye Region, where about 314,900 subscribers were left without electricity
Gazprom records second intensive gas withdrawal from Ukrainian USG this week
According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, as of January 17, Ukrainian UGS facilities were 22.32% full
US well aware that Russia, China have no plans to 'seize' Greenland — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat noted ironically that many in Russia didn't even know what Greenland was until the topic "suddenly made headlines"
China has outplayed West in trade, economy, investment according to its own rules — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister said that China’s economic and financial development indicators "speak for themselves"
Putin receives US invitation to join Board of Peace on Gaza — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow is currently studying all the details of this proposal
Moscow Aviation Institute develops autonomous UAV navigation system to detect people
The algorithms, cameras and sensors allow drones to navigate in space, while the built-in neural network analyzes the video stream and detects people
Lavrov to hold press conference on results of Russian diplomacy in 2025
Representatives of the Russian and foreign press will be able to ask questions
Trump reports 'very good' talk with Rutte on Greenland
The US president also agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos
Russia says US to continue to build up nuclear potential in Europe, despite disagreements
"The question of the extent to which the US military presence in Europe will be replaced by EU forces is rather hypothetical", Director of the Department of European Affairs at the Russian Foreign Ministry Vladislav Maslennikov said
Press review: Trump pressures Denmark as US business signals Arctic ties with Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 16th
EU to go to any lengths to keep neo-Nazi regime in power in Kiev — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister noted that he was astonished to read what the current European leaders say and to see the schemes they plot only to preserve a regime hostile to Russia
Israel to give ‘unprecedented’ response if attacked — military
"The lessons of Operation ‘Rising Lion’ have been implemented", Chief of the General Staff of the IDF Eyal Zamir said
Ukraine loses 50 heavy quadrocopters during day from actions of West battlegroup
Also, 33 UAV control points, a Starlink satellite communication station, four ammunition depots, and 10 ground-based robotic complexes of the Ukrainian army were identified and destroyed
Press review: EU's Greenland litmus test and Russia eyes Trump's Peace Council invite
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, January 20th
US not planning to make Greenland a state, seeking an alliance with island — CNN
While people on the Trump team are largely aligned with the US leader on the importance of establishing US control of Greenland, many of his advisers are not on the same page about the best way to do so
IN BRIEF: Lavrov on irreversible multipolarity, Board of Peace, US territorial ambitions
The Russian foreign minister said that Moscow sees inconsistency in the Trump administration's approach to international security issues
Russia to do everything to safeguard Kaliningrad amid EU statements — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stessed that Kaliningrad is an integral part of Russia
Madagascar seeks to join BRICS as partner country — president
Severe geomagnetic storms strikes Earth
The sun exploded with a powerful X1.9 flare on the evening of January 18, launching a huge blob of solar material, known as a coronal mass ejection, towards the Earth
EU, UK hold ‘no cards’ on Greenland — Russian presidential envoy
Donald Trump announced earlier that Washington would begin to impose import tariffs of 10% on the UK, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France, and Sweden, which will remain in place until the parties reach agreement on the full transfer of Greenland to the US
Merz calls Russia 'European country,' hopes to achieve balance in relations
The Chancellor said his comment was not because he was in the east of Germany
Press review: Europe, US on brink of trade war as Russia ready to respond to UK plans
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 19th
Macron to opt out of Trump’s Board of Peace over UN fears — Bloomberg
According to the report, the French leader believes that the new organization’s charter goes beyond the Gaza Strip issue
Greenland dispute stems from colonial era legacy — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister noted that in the mid-20th century an agreement was signed, making it part of Denmark
NATO is 'now done' — Tucker Carlson on Greenland
According to him, "the whole illusion has shattered in the past four days"
Pistorius has to live with statements about 'inevitable' NATO-Russia war — Lavrov
On November 15, 2025, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that a war between Russia and NATO could allegedly begin before 2029
Putin takes traditional icy plunge to mark Orthodox Epiphany — Kremlin
"Epiphany is a great holiday for the President, as for all Orthodox believers who work in the Kremlin," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Ukraine kills 11 Russians, wounds more than 60 in week — envoy
The largest number of injured civilians during this period was recorded in the Belgorod, Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions
NORAD says its planes to arrive in Greenland soon
"This activity has been coordinated with the Kingdom of Denmark", North American Joint Aerospace Defense Command noted
Moldova to quit CIS after denouncing its key agreements — top diplomat
According to Mihai Popsoi, the government will complete the denunciation process by mid-February
Billionaire Carlos Slim agrees to acquire Lukoil's Mexico assets
The deal is valued at $270 million, and Grupo Carso will also repay $330 million in debt
Trump’s single statement pushes Zelensky to edges of Davos forum — Russian diplomat
No problems facing Ukraine and the Ukrainian people could have prevented Zelensky from racing to Davos had he had the chance to meet with the US president, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik noted
No one will help Ukraine after conflict except Russia, Belarus — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader urged Ukrainians to recognize that the issue is not merely about territorial gains
Multipolarity is here to stay, we'll still have to negotiate — Lavrov
According to the foreign minister, the current centers of growth reflect an objective historical process
Russian businessman says it would be cheaper for EU to pay Russia for Greenland's security
Oleg Deripaska urged European nations to reconsider their options for allocating funds, proposing that a resolution to the Ukraine conflict could be achieved at a fraction of the cost - around 150 billion euros
Initiatives to preserve Nazi regime in Kiev unacceptable — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also said that Russia has not received "completely new documents" from the negotiations held between the US, Ukraine, and Europe over the past couple of weeks
Many merchant ships refuse to call at Odessa seaports — Ukrainian grain association
According to the UGA, the situation has deteriorated notably in recent days
US forceful annexation of Greenland to be disasterous for NATO — China expert
Wang Yiwei believes that the most likely solution for Washington is to transform Greenland into United States’ overseas territory, which is not a member of NATO and which is not subject to Danish sovereignty
Macron proposes hosting G7 meeting with Russia in Paris, Trump posts on Truth Social
The French president said that he could invite the Ukrainians, the Danish, the Syrians and the Russians in the margins
North Korea rendered Russia fraternal assistance in liberating Kursk Region — Lavrov
"The Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the People’s Democratic Republic of Korea practically embodied our actions for strengthening security in Eurasia," the Russian foreign minister said
Middle East will see no stability without creation of Palestinian state — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also commented on the US initiative to create a Board of Peace
US no longer Europe’s ally, says Belgian PM
According to Bart De Wever, the shift in America is not bound to one presidency
Denmark threatens to seize land under Russian embassy buildings — ambassador
Vladimir Barbin said the embassy in Denmark is operating in the face of tough opposition from the Danish authorities and an actual blockade
Europe should not allow someone else to engage in dialogue with Russia — Macron
At the same time, French leader did not confirm whether a G7 meeting with Russian representatives could take place in Paris in the coming days
Iconic fashion designer Valentino dies at age of 93 — media
Valentino Garavani was known for dressing celebs for more than 50 years
Russia does not challenge others' rights, will not let anyone ignore its own — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister stressed that fundamental actions to further strengthen national sovereignty are of paramount importance
Death toll from train crash in Spain up to 41 — media
It is not yet known what caused the accident
Denmark chooses to skip World Economic Forum in Davos
The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting will be held on January 19-23
Lavrov sees no grounds for signing mutual assistance accords with Greenland, Iceland
The Russian foreign minister admitted that it is unlikely that "anyone in Nuuk or Reykjavik is seriously considering this topic"
Train crash in Spain claims 40 lives — media
According the ABC newspaper, 31 people are still missing
Denmark sending large contingent of troops to western Greenland — TV
Chief of the Danish Army Command Peter H. Boysen is also expected to arrive in Greenland
Czech Republic says cannot pay $1 billion for membership in Board of Peace for Gaza
Czech taxpayers do not have such money for these purposes," Foreign Minister Petr Macinka said
Zelensky cancels trip to Davos due to disrupted meeting with Trump — Rada member
Alexey Goncharenko said that no agreement will be signed
Ukrainian army suffering heavy losses at Orekhov in Zaporozhye Region — governor
According to Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian Armed Forces continue offensive in the area of four settlements in the Zaporozhye Region
Magnetic storm on Earth reaches G4 level for first time since November 2025 — scientists
The Institute of Applied Geophysics uses a scale of five levels, where G5 is "extremely strong" and G1 is "weak"
Trump's Greenland grab offers EU path to ally with Russia — entrepreneur
According to Kim Dotcom, in this case US President Donald Trump would become a pariah and the US plan "to profit from the fall of the EU" would fail
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 400 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Kremlin agrees that Trump will go down in history if he annexes Greenland
According to Dmitry Peskov, by resolving the issue of Greenland's accession, the US leader will go down not only in US history, but in world history as well
Italian organization members face prosecution for recruiting Europeans into Kiev’s army
According to the official statement, the investigation targets representatives of Associazione Stur, which operates both in Italy and Ukraine
Netanyahu rules out Turkish, Qatari military presence in Gaza
In this regard, Netanyahu tasked his Foreign Minister Gideon Saar to discuss the matter with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Russian troops liberate Novopavlovka, move closer to Druzhkovka
According to Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, it creates a number of tactical advantages
EU diplomats fear Trump could misinterpret Greenland troop deployment — media
The FT noted that Danish officials said the troop deployment was preceded by "months of fruitless private diplomacy" with Washington
Russian forces push Ukrainian army away from Dnieper river shore near Kherson — commander
The Ukrainian army is trying to hold its positions at the edge of the right bank of the Dnieper River and is secretly shelling the left bank of the Kherson Region while avoiding any active armed clashes
Russia delivers massive overnight strike on Ukrainian military sites over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Trump announces plans to discuss Greenland issue in Davos
The US president reiterated his earlier statement that the Danish government had failed to eliminate the threat to Greenland
Ukraine’s army shells Russia’s borderline Kursk Region over 60 times in past 24 hours
Governor Alexander Khinshtein added that in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military attacked the Kursk Region with explosive drones five times
Newest AK-12 assault rifle developed based on combat experience analysis — Kalashnikov CEO
Alan Lushnikov added that the modernization had been preceded by extensive work
Trump plans to sign Board of Peace charter in Davos — Bloomberg
In line with the charter, Donald Trump will become the institution’s first chairman, and will personally decide on inviting new members
Still early to speak of Russia’s participation in Board of Peace on Gaza — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said there are a lot of questions about this initiative so far
Israeli says hits southern Lebanon
It was a responce to "repeated violations by Hezbollah of the ceasefire agreement", military said
About 60 countries invited to join Gaza Board of Peace — WSJ
According to the report, the majority of those invited responded in a "cautious" manner due to potential geopolitical risks
Kim Jong Un fires Deputy PM Yang Seung-ho at public ceremony
North Korean leader pointed out that some executives were "not ready for the streamlining and technical reconstruction of the industry in the country as a whole"
Trump confirms Putin invited to join his Board of Peace on Gaza — Reuters
Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Moscow was studying the proposal
Turkey rejects reports about release of Islamic State militants in Syria
It also urged to "ignore similar unfounded claims" in the future
Hundreds of Impulse heavy-duty ground robotic systems delivered to special op zone
The All-Russian People’s Front said that the Impulse platform supports remote control via radio or fiber optics
Crimea as important for Russia’s security as Greenland for US — Lavrov
Donald Trump has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the United States
Russian forces are 30 km from Slavyansk — DPR head
According to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, fierce fighting continues near the settlements of Grishino and Beletskoye
US push for peace in Ukraine aimed at 'resetting' relations with Russia — Politico
The expert believes that if Russia decides that negotiations on Ukraine are no longer possible, "the fighting will continue — no matter what"
More than a half of Russian foreign trade transactions made in rubles — PM
Progress is even more notable as regards the so-called "backbone" countries, where the total indicator of trade in national currencies crossed the level of 90%, Mikhail Mishustin said
EU has no interest in 'picking a fight' with US over Greenland — diplomacy chief
Kaja Kallas stressed that direct threats "will not pressure Denmark into handing over Greenland"
Ukraine kills almost 60 Russians, including three children, in January — envoy
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the number of Ukrainian attacks per day in January reached 520, which is twice as much as in January 2025
