Russia open to discussion on how to build disarmament-promoting atmosphere

UNITED NATIONS, April 30. /TASS/. Russia is open to discuss ways of building a disarmament-promoting atmosphere, involving both nuclear and non-nuclear states, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Andrey Belousov said.

"We cannot accept attempts to impose an immediate and unconditional rejection of nuclear weapons and the concept of nuclear deterrence on nuclear states without elaborating effective alternative instruments to ensure security. Such a radical approach means a total disregard of our country’s legitimate interests and fundamental disarmament principles, as well as a demonstrative unwillingness to appropriately assess and take into account the state of affairs in the area of international security and strategic stability," he said at the 11th NPT Review Conference.

"At the same time, Russia is still open to an extremely difficult but inevitable discussion on ways of the collective formation of an atmosphere favorable for disarmament. Both nuclear and non-nuclear states should take part in this process," he stated.